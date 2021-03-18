Pedestrian dies 16 days after being hit by vehicle in Dover Twp.

A 25-year-old woman died Friday after she was struck by a vehicle in Dover Township, according to a York County Coroner's Office news release.

Diamond Eppley, of the 3100 Block of Pineview Drive in Dover Township, died at 7:16 p.m. Friday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to the release.

She died of blunt force trauma to her head 16 days after the crash.

Eppley was walking in the area of Emig Mill Road and Carlisle Road at approximately 6:55 p.m. Feb. 24 when she was struck by a single vehicle, according to the release.

Northern York County Regional Police reported that it was dark outside and there are no street lights in that area, according to the release.

Police said the driver remained at the crash. The manner of death is accidental, the release states.