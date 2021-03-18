Local obituaries for Thursday, March 18
Staff Report
Click here to read the full obituaries and leave condolences for the families.
Dempwolf, John
Dunbar, Bobby
Ebaugh, Nicole
Ferguson, Gareth
Gates, Robert
Hanson, Betty
Henshaw, Robert
Hoerner, Curtis
Howley, Francis
Johnson, Lena
Johnson, Lena
Knaub, Kathryn
IN MEMORIAM
Krebs, Louise
Kurtz, Bethany
Lankford, Candace
Payton, Lorie
Popernack, Joseph
Popernack, Joseph
Ruff, Janet
Smeltzer, Louise
Tassia, Vincent
Thompson, William
Tomlinson, Dawn
Venable, John
Weigle, Donald
Wolfgang, Ethel
Wolfgang, Ethel