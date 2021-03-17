Spring Forge Intermediate School closed this week due to COVID-19

Another York County school is closed for the rest of this week due to an influx of COVID-19 cases.

Spring Forge Intermediate School, within the Northeastern School District, closed Wednesday after recording four COVID-19 cases within 14 days. The school is set to reopen to students Monday, according to a district announcement.

The Northeastern School District has recorded 16 cases across its buildings in the last 14 days, including the four at Spring Forge, according to the district's online dashboard. Under state guidelines Northeastern officials agreed to follow last year, Spring Forge is the only school required to temporarily closed based on its size.

Two other schools are closed this week after recording high COVID-19 cases. Wellsville Elementary with the Northern York County School District is scheduled to reopen Friday after recording two cases as of Tuesday. Newberry Elementary with the West Shore School District will reopen Monday after recording three cases as of Tuesday.

Several other York County school districts closed schools this week as their employees received the COVID-19 vaccine. Dover, York Suburban, Central York and York City districts announced that their schools would be closed to students between one to three days this week, citing concerns that staff would not feel fit to work due to possible side effects of the vaccine.