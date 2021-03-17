Dover Area School District wants to petition courts to delay Washington Twp. secession one year

Dover Area School District officials said they want to petition state courts to delay the secession of Washington Township one year following news of major budget cuts linked to the transition.

At a Dover board meeting Tuesday night, Board President Nathan Eifert said district leaders will meet with Northern York County School District officials on Wednesday to discuss a petition. Eifert said there are several unresolved issues that will take a long time to solve, and the current schedule makes the process needlessly challenging.

"There are simply too many unknowns at this time," Eifert said.

Northern York County Assistant Superintendent Jason Beals said during a virtual forum earlier this month that the district would consider a petition following a flood of concerns from Washington Twp. parents about the transition.

Following the current schedule, 218 Dover students residing in Washington Twp. will join the Northern York County School District on July 1, according to a court order. Dover's Chief Financial and Operations Officer Matt Ulmer said the move would result in about $3.2 million in revenue losses for the district.

In a presentation Ulmer gave to the board Tuesday, Ulmer said the secession would create a $4.2 million loss in local revenues, but also bring about $970,000 in savings from things like cyber charter school tuition and staff salaries. Ulmer said district officials are not planning on cutting any staff members, but instead may not replace some positions where the current employees are retiring.

Earlier this month, Northern York County officials projected that Washington Twp. families would bring an additional $3.4 million to their district.

Dover's Assistant Business Manager Jennifer Leppo said Dover is also looking at a $1.5 million deficit to end the 2020-21 budget year, taking in rising costs through the COVID-19 pandemic like increased custodial services and cyber charter enrollment. The $1.5 million does not include the losses from the Washington Twp. secession.

For Dover's preliminary 2021-22 budget, which would include the Washington Twp. secession, Leppo said the deficit is expected to increase to about $4.8 million.

Leppo said the preliminary budget includes a 1.22% tax increase as a means to make up some of the revenue losses. The increase would raise the average resident's annual bill by $35, she said. The board is scheduled to approve the final 2021-22 budget in May or June.