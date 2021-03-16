Police: One injured in fire at Dover Township home

A residential fire Tuesday morning in Dover Township has left at least one person with minor injuries, police said.

Firefighters responded about 9:15 a.m. Tuesday to the 3400 hundred block of Willow Road for a report of structure fire, according to York County 911.

Northern York County Regional Police reported about 10:30 a.m. that the area is closed to traffic.

The Red Cross was requested and dispatched about 10 a.m. said Lisa Landis, spokesperson for the Central Pennsylvania chapter of the Greater Pennsylvania Region of the American Red Cross.

"We don't have any other information just as of yet as far as the number of folks who have been displaced by the fire," Landis said, adding the Red Cross should have an update around noon.

The Dover Township Fire Department declined a request for a statement on the fire.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.