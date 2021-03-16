Police: Man needed 8 staples after drunken son stabbed him

A York City man was arrested after police said he attacked his father with a knife after he was confronted about his drinking.

Ronald David Glatfelter, 38, of the 800 block of West College Avenue, faces a felony aggravated assault and a misdemeanor simple assault.

He was arrested and arraigned arraigned March 5 before District Judge Richard T. Thomas. Glatfelter is free on $50,000 bail.

More:Red Cross: 9 people displaced in Dover Twp. house fire

More:Family of missing New Freedom woman releases statement about search

More:Police: West Manchester man raped child

York City Police responded March 5 for a stabbing report at Glatfelter's residence, where officers found a man suffering from stab wounds on his upper chest, side and hands, according to charging documents.

The Glatfelter's father said he was relaxing on the couch after coming home from work when an "extremely intoxicated" Glatfelter came up from the basement.

Police said man confronted "his son about the liquor consumption" and that's when Glatfelter became belligerent and "grabbed a knife from behind his back and attacked him."

The man required eight staples to close the stab wounds and needed consultation with a hand surgeon for the laceration on his thumb, according to charging documents.

Police found Glatfelter, who could barely keep his balance without support, hiding in the basement of the house, according to charging documents.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 7 District Judge Joel N. Toluba.