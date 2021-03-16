Northern York County, West Shore close more schools due to COVID-19

Two more schools from the Northern York County and West Shore school districts are closed temporarily this week following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Wellsville Elementary with Northern York County closed Tuesday after recording two cases within a 14-day period. The school will reopen Friday.

Newberry Elementary with West Shore also closed Tuesday after recording three cases within 14 days, and it will reopen Monday. This is the second time in two weeks Newberry Elementary has closed because of COVID-19.

Newberry was closed to students on Friday after recording two COVID-19 cases in 14 days. The school just reopened to students Monday.

Another West Shore school, Highland Elementary, just reopened Tuesday after recording two COVID-19 cases.

More:Newberry Elementary closed Friday due to COVID-19

More:South Mountain Elementary, Highland Elementary closed temporarily due to COVID-19

At Northern York County, South Mountain Elementary is still closed and will reopen Wednesday, according to a district announcement. The school recorded three recent cases and was closed March 8 for other documented COVID-19 cases.

According to state regulations that both Northern York County and West Shore agreed to follow last year, two cases within a 14-day period is enough to warrant a temporary closure for school buildings with fewer than 500 students.

Northern York County Superintendent Steven Kirkpatrick announced Monday that Northern High School and Dillsburg Elementary also recorded one recent COVID-19 case. Neither school has accumulated enough cases to warrant a closure yet.

West Shore has collected 10 cases across its 14 schools in the last 14 days, including the three cases at Newberry, according to the district's online COVID-19 dashboard. No other schools have enough cases to warrant a closure.