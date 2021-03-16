'Evidence of rodent, extreme amount of droppings': York County food inspections

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected March 9 to March 16.

OUT OF COMPLIANCE:

Inspected March 10, 2021

AMERICAN LEGION POST #543, 23 E. BROADWAY, RED LION, PA 17356

Inspector observed mop bucket having old murky water inside of bucket at the time of inspection.

Owner does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in the food facility.

There were 4-5 food storage containers not labeled with the common names of the food in the kitchen area.

Bain Marie unit was in need of cleaning. The rear area hood covering had a large accumulation of encrusted food soil and old food debris .

Cooks lined refrigerator/freezer units soiled with a large accumulation of dirt and old food residue. It was need of cleaning.

Wall above prep table within kitchen area was cracked and chipping, easily cleanable surface.

Refrigerated ready to eat coleslaw, condiments, sauces, chopped vegetables in the kitchen area refrigerator unit was not dated.

Inspector observed visible evidence such as brown sugar bags and sugar packets of rodent contaminated foods in the dry storage area.

Loose, torn and broken door gaskets on the cooks line Bain Marie bottom refrigerator unit repaired with duct tape.

Can opener was observed to have old food residue and was not clean to sight and touch.

Potential rodent harborage areas observed in the underneath cabinets and shelving at the time of inspection.

Food facility inspection indicates evidence of rodent, extreme amount of droppings, activity in dry stock and kitchen areas. Facility does not have a pest control program. Facility was advised to conduct biweekly pest control for 90 days.

Inspector observed the entire kitchen and stock area flooring is extremely dirty with grease spill, dust, dirt and old food debris and in need of major cleaning.

Flooring of downstairs walk-in cooler unit had an accumulation of liquid spill and trash debris at the time of inspection.



Inspected March 9, 2021

VICTORY ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION, 471 S. OGONTZ ST., SPRING GARDEN TWP, PA 17403

Owner does not have adequate knowledge of food safety in the food facility.

A food employee was observed touching a ready to eat food bread, lettuce, tomatoes with bare hands.

Inspector observed top and sides of fryer with old encrusted grease and soil accumulation at the time of inspection.

Bottom shelving of pull out refrigerator drawer in kitchen area had an accumulation of dirt, old caked on food residue and was in need of cleaning.

Food employees observed on cooks line not wearing proper hair restraints such as nets, hats, or beard covers.

Clean utensils and pans stored inside of dirty storage pans at the time of inspection.

Food employee observed donning single use gloves without a prior hand wash.

Mechanical-ware washing unit had a large build up of filth and food residue along doors, side openings and not cleaned before use, and frequently throughout the day.

Old food residue, dishes and utensils observed in the handwasher sink, indicating uses other than handwashing.

Flooring and wall within kitchen area of the food facility is extremely dirty with old encrusted grease spill, dirt and trash debris, and in need of cleaning.

PVC piping and grease trapped underneath three compartment sink located in dish room is extremely dirty, dusty, and in need of cleaning.

Commercial fan located in kitchen area has an accumulation of static dust build-up and in need of cleaning.

IN COMPLIANCE:

Inspected March 10, 2021

BRITTON COFFEE CO. MFF TYPE 3, WEST MANHEIM TWP

RUTTERS #050, SPRING GROVE

Inspected March 9, 2021

LA AGUILITA MEXICAN STORE, HANOVER

LITTLE EVERETT'S CARRY OUT BBQ, CONEWAGO TWP, ADAMS COUNTY

SIGN OF THE HORSE BREWERY, INC., PENN TWP

SNOWFOX-WEIS #104, YORK TWP

THE CRAB SHACK N SEAFOOD, SPRING GARDEN TWP

WEIS MARKETS #104, YORK TWP