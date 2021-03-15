South Mountain Elementary, Highland Elementary closed temporarily due to COVID-19

Two local elementary schools, South Mountain and Highland, are closed early this week due to an influx of COVID-19 cases.

South Mountain Elementary with the Northern York County School District recorded three recent cases. The school is closed Monday and Tuesday, and will reopen Wednesday.

Highland Elementary with the West Shore School District recorded two recent cases. The building is closed Monday and will reopen Tuesday.

This is not the first time either school district has closed a school this month due to COVID-19. West Shore closed Newberry Elementary on Friday after recording two cases. South Mountain Elementary was closed again last Monday, making this the second time in as many weeks the school has closed temporarily.

Because of the recent closure at South Mountain, district officials extended the closure to four days instead of three, according to Superintendent Steven Kirkpatrick. The closure was announced Friday and took effect on Saturday.

South Mountain's previous closure took place from March 6 to March 8, mostly over the weekend, after recording three COVID-19 cases within a 14-day period. During the closure, the district recorded two additional cases at the school, but officials did not extend the closure. Overall South Mountain has eight documented COVID-19 cases in the past 14 days.

West Shore Elementary has 12 recorded cases in the past 14 days across its 14 schools. Some schools have recorded more cases than Highland, but because they are bigger buildings they do not require a closure under state guidance.

According to state regulations that both Northern York County and West Shore agreed to follow last year, two cases within a 14-day period is enough to warrant a temporary closure for school buildings with fewer than 500 students.