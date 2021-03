Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Amber Flinchbaugh and Casey Little: of Red Lion, March 10, a daughter.

Amanda and Tyler Wire: of Spring Grove, March 11, a son.

Lauren (Albright) and Shawn Fauth: of York, March 11, a daughter.

Laura (Billingham) and David Hummel: of York, March 12, a daughter.

Madeline and John Lutz: of York, March 12, a son.