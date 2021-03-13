York County launches online COVID-19 vaccine hub

York County has launched a new website that's designed as a one-stop shop for residents seeking information on the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a county news release.

The website — www.vaccinateyorkpa.org — provides information including who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, where it's available, links to local vaccine providers and related stats in York County.

“We’re hopeful that as more vaccine becomes available in the next few weeks from the federal and state governments, we can significantly increase the number of people getting vaccinated in York County," said York County President Commissioner Julie Wheeler. "This site will increase visibility on how York County is progressing with our vaccinations.”

The site also contain resources to 2-1-1 for housing assistance, food access and acquiring transportation to get the vaccine.

This is the latest collaborated project between the county and local health providers in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

York County and WellSpan Health have partnered for a mass vaccination clinic at the A.C. Moore Arts and Crafts building at Crossroads shopping center on Route 30 near the Interstate 83 interchange in Manchester Township. The clinic will become operational when enough vaccines have been secured, offici

The website will have more information on York County's mass vaccination clinic once it's open, the release state.

The York County Board of Commissioners approved a four-month lease for a space at the shopping center for $35,000 a month, which will be reimbursed to the county through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, officials said.

The county used funds allocated from the CARES Act to create the website, according to the release.