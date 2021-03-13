Police: West Manchester man raped child

A West Manchester Township man has been arrested on more than a dozen sexual assault charges after police said he repeatedly raped and abused a child.

Joshua Michael Althoff, 37, of the 2100 block of High Street, faces charges that include rape of an unconscious victim; sexual extortion; strangulation; corruption of a minor; as well as four counts of each of rape by forcible compulsion; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion; and sexual assault. All are felonies.

He is also charged with indecent assault without consent, corruption of a minor, and furnishing liquor to a minor, which are misdemeanors.

Althoff was arrested and arraigned March 5 before District Judge Keith L. Albright. He remains in York County Prison on a $750,000 bail as of Saturday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 27 before Albright.

West Manchester Township Police said Althoff sexually abused the girl in August over the course of a week before the victim sought help.

Police responded about 6:30 a.m. Aug. 15 to Althoff's residence after someone reported that a minor "had been sexually assaulted, drugged and strangled," according to charging document's.

Police said Althoff forced himself on the girl, forced her to drink alcohol, take Xanax, and threatened her. The victim said she was afraid of Althoff and eventually sought help after Althoff attacked her one night, according to charging documents.