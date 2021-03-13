No new deaths, 106 additional cases of COVID-19 in York County

There were no new deaths linked to COVID-19 in York County reported Saturday, keeping the death toll to 741 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 37,029 an increase of 106 cases over the day prior. There have been 134,149 patients in York County who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.3% of the total 3,989,292 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 2,840 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total 964,296. About 92% of patients have recovered. There were also 43 additional deaths. The death toll now stands at 24,573.

As of Friday, there were 29.3 million COVID-19 cases and 532,600 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were 119.2 million cases and more than 2.6 million deaths.