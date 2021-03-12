Some York County schools to close while teachers receive the COVID-19 vaccine

With hundreds of teachers expected to receive the COVID-19 vaccine over the next week, local school districts are taking different approaches on how to hold classes while staff members get vaccinated.

At least three York County school districts announced changes to class schedules next week while employees receive the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Tom Wolf announced a plan last week to direct the new vaccines to educators, with the goal to grant all Pennsylvania school employees access to the vaccine by the end of March.

Most York County educators will receive the vaccine at the Lincoln Intermediate Unit in New Oxford. Central York School District's Human Resources Director Bobbi Billman previously said the first wave of the vaccine rollout, including about 94,000 doses across Pennsylvania, will be scheduled from March 11 through Friday.

The Dover Area School District announced that all schools will be closed Monday to allow district staff time to adjust to the vaccine. The announcement said 206 Dover staff members will be vaccinated on Saturday, and district officials were concerned that many would not be able to work Monday because of potential side effects to the vaccine.

Monday will not be a virtual learning day, according to the announcement, and students are not expected to complete school work that day.

The York City School District is taking a different approach. The district scheduled 245 staff members to be vaccinated Wednesday.

York City's website announced that Wednesday through Friday would be "asynchronous learning days" as staff receive the vaccine. This means school buildings will be closed, but students will still complete independent assignments from home.

At Central York School District, which was allotted 302 vaccine doses in the first wave of the rollout, only grades K-8 will be affected Tuesday and Wednesday. Wolf's rollout places higher priority on early education staff, so the district's high school staff will have an opportunity to receive the vaccine in the second wave, according to the district's website.

Central York's K-8 staff are scheduled to receive the vaccine on Tuesday. Students will be in class for the first half of the school day Tuesday, with early dismissal at 11:30 a.m. or 12:30 p.m. depending on the school. Seventh and eighth grade students have remote learning scheduled for the rest of Tuesday, according to the announcement.

On Wednesday, all K-8 students have remote learning days. Students are expected to complete independent virtual assignments, and will not participate in livestream sessions with their teachers.

Other York County school districts have not revealed any plans to change class schedules on their website. York Suburban School District, which has 151 employees scheduled to receive the vaccine Sunday, is still evaluating whether the vaccine will cause a disruption in next week's classes, according to spokesperson Nicholas Staab.