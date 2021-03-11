York County reports 112 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

There were 112 additional COVID-19 cases reported Thursday in York County, bringing the total to 36,781 since the outbreak began, according to the state Health Department.

There was one new death reported, bringing the death toll at 738 . There have been 133,500 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 3,971,674 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, the case total hit 958,382 an increase of 2,652 cases over the day prior. About 92% of patients have recovered. There were also 51 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 24,490.

As of Thursday, there were 29.1 million COVID-19 cases and nearly 529,300 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were 118.2 million cases and more than 2.6 million deaths.

