State orders Sonnewald Natural Foods closed, citing COVID-19 violations

The state Department of Agriculture has ordered Sonnewald Natural Foods grocery store in North Codorus Township to close its doors for alleged violations of the state's COVID-19 mitigation orders, state officials said Wednesday.

The news release from the Agriculture Department did not specify how the natural foods store allegedly violated the orders, and there were no details about whether the closure was the result of a routine inspection or a consumer complaint.

Sonnewald's owner Willa Lefever declined to comment Thursday.

The mitigation orders for businesses from the state Department of Health and Gov. Tom Wolf include maintaining social distancing, requiring staff and customers to wear masks and limiting the number of people inside the facility at one time.

Sonnewald was one of two businesses ordered to close between March 1 and March 7, state officials said.

The other business was Bourbon Mill, a bar and grill restaurant in Oxford Township, Adams County.

Another York County business, Corner Stable restaurant in York Township, was ordered to close in late February due to alleged COVID-19 violations.

More:York County taverns group: COVID relief 'way too little, way too late'

More:State orders York Twp. restaurant closed after COVID-19 inspection