Police: Hopewell Twp. woman loses $1,200 to scammers

A 72-year-old Hopewell Township woman lost $1,200 worth of Apple gifts cards in an email scam, state police said.

Scammers reached the elderly woman about 2:30 p.m. Jan. 30 "claiming to be her friend," according to a department news release.

More:Police: Hanover bank teller saved woman from scam

Police said scammers told the woman she would later be reimbursed for the 12 Apple gift cards worth $100 each.

The woman bought the cards and provided the codes to the scammers before contacting state police, according to the release.