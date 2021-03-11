Massage therapist accused of sexually assaulting client in Penn Twp.

A Penn Township man was arrested after a 26-year-old woman was sexually assaulted during a massage session, police said.

James Leonard Smith II, 29, of the 600 block of Fulton Street, is charged with a felony aggravated indecent assault without consent and a misdemeanor indecent assault without consent.

Smith was arraigned March 5 before District Judge Richard T. Thomas and is free on a $50,000 bond.

Penn Township Police said the client was sexually assaulted March 1 during a second scheduled massage session with Smith in a room rented at the Platinum Fitness, located at 1665 Broadway.

The woman said "she was wearing only underwear at the time of the massage" and that Smith touched her inappropriately about 40 minutes into the session from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to charging documents.

She said he kissed her, touched her breasts and genitals, and also made her touch him, according to charging documents.

The woman said she asked him to stop and reported what happened to police the next day.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 15 before District Judge Jeffrey A. Sneeringer.