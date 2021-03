Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Amber O'Malley and John Reaser: of Gettysburg, March 8, twins, a son and a daughter.

Christina Henry and Antonio Myers: of York/Dover, March 9, a daughter.

Xaymara and Luis Caballero: of York, March 9, a son.

Kimberly (Frank) and Michael Snyder: of Loganville, March 9, a son.

Samantha (Spearing) Kimpton and James Hubbe, Jr.: of Hanover, March 9, a son.