Autopsy shows York man died from gunshot wound to chest

The man who was fatally shot Monday night in York City died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to an autopsy performed Wednesday.

Timiere Crosby, 27, was shot near his home about 11:45 p.m. Monday in the 800 block of Linden Avenue, according to a news release from the York County Coroner's Office. He died 12:55 a.m. Tuesday at WellSpan York Hospital.

Police are seeking a person of interest and a vehicle potentially connected to Monday night's shooting.

Gregory Adside is wanted for questioning and is not a suspect, police said. York City Police are seeking a white 2007 Volvo XC9 with Pennsylvania license plate LHV-7445.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-849-2204 or 717-846-1234 or emailing abaez@yorkcity.org and tshermey@yorkcity.org.

This is York City's first homicide and York County's second homicide of 2021.

