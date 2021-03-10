Jackson Twp. man faces a felony charge after candy bar theft, police say

A Jackson Township man was arrested on a felony charge after he shoplifted a candy bar at a Rutter's in West Manchester Township, police said.

Blaine C. Hildebrand, 70, of the 5000 block of Lincoln Highway, is charged with felony retail theft after he stole a $2.19 Snickers candy bar, according to charging documents.

The offense was bumped up to a felony because Hildebrand was twice convicted of retail theft in the past, according to charging documents.

He was arraigned March 4 before District Judge Keith L. Albright and released on his own recognizance.

West Manchester Township Police responded about 2 p.m. Jan. 18 to the Rutter's, located at 4425 W. Market St., for a shoplifting report.

A Rutters' employee said Hildebrand left without paying for a candy bar and that this has been "an ongoing issue with this subject stealing food merchandise," charging documents say.

Police questioned Hildebrand at his residence, where he said he put the candy bar in his pocket and forgot to pay for it, according to charging documents.

When police asked about past shoplifting at the Rutter's, Hildebrand said "'OK' and looked down," the affidavit states.

Hildebrand was convicted of retail theft in 2012 and 1993, according to charging documents.

He was sentenced to two years probation in 2012 for a misdemeanor retail theft charge in York County. Hildebrand was ordered to pay court fines, receive a mental health evaluation and treatment as well as perform 25 hours of community service, according to court records.

A preliminary hearing pertaining to the most recent charge is scheduled May 10 before Albright.