Staff Report

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Nicole Widger and Colin Kowalewski: of York, March 7, a son.

Abegale (Brenneman) and Alexander Eakins: of Stewartstown, March 7, a daughter.

Alyssa and James Edwards: of New Oxford, March 8, a daughter.

Elizabeth (Surguy) and Alex Lease: of York, March 8, a son.