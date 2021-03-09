York County food inspections: None out of compliance
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected March 2 to March 9:
There were no restaurants out of compliance in York County.
In Compliance:
Inspected March 5, 2021
DERBY DASH KETTLE CORN MFF 3, MONROE TWP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY
PEDDLIN TIME DOGS MFF3, MONROE TWP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY
Inspected March 4, 2021
BUON APPETITO RISTORANTE, HEIDELBERG TWP
GENERAL ROBERT C. LEE'S SPRING GROVE HOTEL, SPRING GROVE BORO
RUTTER'S #22, DOVER BORO
TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #218
4001 CARLISLE RD DOVER, PA 17315
Inspected March 3, 2021
B.P.O.E. ELKS # 763, HANOVER BORO
CHICK-FIL-A, HANOVER BORO,
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, PENN TWP
THE HEART OF SICILY, MANCHESTER TWP
LAUREL FIRE COMPANY #1 AUX, WINDSOR BORO
NEW BRIDGEVILLE MEMORIAL FIRE CO., CHANCEFORD TWP
RED LION FRATERNAL HOME #1592, RED LION BORO
UTTER'S #09, WINDSOR TWP
RUTTERS #6, PENN TWP
WENDY'S #6426, CARROLL TWP
WINNER'S CIRCLE LOUNGE, HANOVER BORO
Inspected March 2, 2021
INFINITO'S BUFFET #04, YORK TWP
KISSHO SUSHI INC., YORK CITY
RURAL KING, HANOVER BORO
STARBUCKS COFFEE #11547, PENN TWP
TOUCH OF ITALY, HALLAM BORO