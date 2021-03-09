York County food inspections: None out of compliance

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected March 2 to March 9:

There were no restaurants out of compliance in York County.

In Compliance:

Inspected March 5, 2021

DERBY DASH KETTLE CORN MFF 3, MONROE TWP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY

PEDDLIN TIME DOGS MFF3, MONROE TWP, CUMBERLAND COUNTY

Inspected March 4, 2021

BUON APPETITO RISTORANTE, HEIDELBERG TWP

GENERAL ROBERT C. LEE'S SPRING GROVE HOTEL, SPRING GROVE BORO

RUTTER'S #22, DOVER BORO

TURKEY HILL MINIT MARKET #218

4001 CARLISLE RD DOVER, PA 17315

Inspected March 3, 2021

B.P.O.E. ELKS # 763, HANOVER BORO

CHICK-FIL-A, HANOVER BORO,

CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL, PENN TWP

THE HEART OF SICILY, MANCHESTER TWP

LAUREL FIRE COMPANY #1 AUX, WINDSOR BORO

NEW BRIDGEVILLE MEMORIAL FIRE CO., CHANCEFORD TWP

RED LION FRATERNAL HOME #1592, RED LION BORO

UTTER'S #09, WINDSOR TWP

RUTTERS #6, PENN TWP

WENDY'S #6426, CARROLL TWP

WINNER'S CIRCLE LOUNGE, HANOVER BORO

Inspected March 2, 2021

INFINITO'S BUFFET #04, YORK TWP

KISSHO SUSHI INC., YORK CITY

RURAL KING, HANOVER BORO

STARBUCKS COFFEE #11547, PENN TWP

TOUCH OF ITALY, HALLAM BORO