Police: Trio tried to use counterfeit bills in Manchester Twp.

Police are seeking information about three people accused of trying to pass counterfeit bills at a Sheetz store in Manchester Township.

The incident happened about 8:45 a.m. Jan. 29 at the Sheetz located at 215 Arsenal Road, according to a Northern York County Regional Police news release.

Two men and woman tried to use counterfeit $20 bills to buy alcohol and cigarettes, police said.

A cashier recognized the counterfeit money and declined the sale when the woman attempted to buy items, according to the release.

The three left in a black Honda Civic.

Anyone who can help identify the three people is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL(8355) or at tips@nycrpd.org