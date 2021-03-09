SUBSCRIBE NOW
NEWS

Police: Trio tried to use counterfeit bills in Manchester Twp.

Harper Ho
York Dispatch
This man is accused of using counterfeit bills.

Police are seeking information about three people accused of trying to pass counterfeit bills at a Sheetz store in Manchester Township.

The incident happened about 8:45 a.m. Jan. 29 at the Sheetz located at 215 Arsenal Road, according to a Northern York County Regional Police news release.

Two men and woman tried to use counterfeit $20 bills to buy alcohol and cigarettes, police said.

Police said the counterfeit bills were used at a Sheetz store.

A cashier recognized the counterfeit money and declined the sale when the woman attempted to buy items, according to the release.

Police said this woman attempted to buy items using fake money.

The three left in a black Honda Civic.  

Anyone who can help identify the three people is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL(8355) or at tips@nycrpd.org