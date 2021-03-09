Police: Man dies after shooting in York City

A 27-year-old York man died early Tuesday after being shot in York City, police said.

York City Police responded about 11:45 p.m. Monday to a shooting in the 800 block of Linden Avenue, where officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his chest, Sgt. Dan Lentz said.

The man died at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday at WellSpan York Hospital, according to a York County Coroner news release.

The man's identity, cause and manner of death will be released after his family is notified, the release state. An autopsy will be rescheduled.

Investigators believe the victim was targeted, Lentz said. Police haven't identified a suspect or motive in the homicide.

Further details were not immediately available Tuesday.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-849- 2204 or 717-846-1234 or email abaez@yorkcity.org.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.