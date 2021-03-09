Central York Middle School closed for one week due to COVID-19

Central York School District announced Tuesday its middle school was closed for one week following a surge of COVID-19 cases.

The school is closed today through Monday and will reopen next Tuesday, according an announcement on the district's website. Students will be taught under a full remote model during this time.

At Monday night's school board meeting, a district official said Central York recorded eight COVID-19 cases across two buildings that day. It doubled the total cases recorded across the district and marked the most significant surge of COVID-19 cases the district has recorded in one day.

Superintendent Michael Snell said the majority of those eight cases were recorded at the middle school, but did not reveal the specific number.

As of Tuesday morning, Central York's COVID-19 dashboard showed the middle school recorded just one positive COVID-19 case in the last 14 days, with 26 students quarantined and zero staff. Snell said Tuesday district officials had not had the chance to update the dashboard because they were busy contacting parents and preparing for the closure with students and staff.

"We would never go virtual if we didn't need to," Snell said.

More:Schools in Spring Grove, Northern York County closed Monday due to COVID-19

More:All York County school districts signed Wolf's form to stay open

Central York officials signed an attestation form last year, agreeing to follow some state safety guidelines during the pandemic in order to keep schools open. One of the guidelines requires schools to temporarily close if enough COVID-19 cases are linked to one building within 14 days. Snell said the number of cases recorded at the middle school surpassed the threshold to warrant a closure.

As of Tuesday morning, Central York High School had recorded four cases in the last 14 days, and 38 students and staff are quarantined, according to the district's dashboard. Four cases within 14 days is not enough to warrant a closure based on the high school's size under the state guidance.

North Hills Elementary, Sinking Springs Elementary and Hayshire Elementary have each recorded one COVID-19 case in the last 14 days.

Central York Middle School is not the only school to close this week due to COVID-19. Three schools with the Spring Grove Area School District and South Mountain Elementary with the Northern York County School District were closed Monday and reopened today.