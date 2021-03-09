Can you help police identify a 'confused' person in Spring Grove?

Northern York County Regional Police are investigating a man who entered a senior center in Jackson Township "acting confused" on Monday.

Police said the man in the video walked into the Windy Hill Senior Center, located at 1472 Roths Church Road, and wandered about the building.

The man is shown wearing sunglasses, draped in a blanket and wearing pajamas. He can be heard saying, "Please. I'm just a boy."

The man said "yes" when asked by witnesses if he needed help, according to a news release. He eventually left the building and didn't return.

More:VIDEO: Theft from vehicles in North York

More:Police: Man caught on video breaking into cars in North York

Anyone who can help identify the man is asked to contact the Northern York County Regional Police Department at 717-467-TELL(8355) or at tips@nycrpd.org