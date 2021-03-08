Schools in Spring Grove, Northern York County closed Monday due to COVID-19

Three Spring Grove Area School District buildings and one Northern York County School District building were closed Monday due to an influx of COVID-19 cases.

Spring Grove Area High School, Spring Grove Elementary and Paradise Elementary are closed after recording 14 COVID-19 cases across the three buildings in the last 14 days as of Friday afternoon, according to Spring Grove's website.

South Mountain Elementary in Northern York County also closed after recording three cases in the last 14 days, according to a district communication Friday.

All four schools will reopen Tuesday, as the weekend counted as two days toward the three-day closure mandated by state guidelines. All other schools in both districts remain open for in-person instruction.

Spring Grove's COVID-19 dashboard has recorded high case numbers across the district in the last week. The high school recorded seven active cases as of Friday, while Spring Grove Elementary recorded four active cases, and Paradise Elementary recorded three active cases. These are high enough numbers to warrant a temporary closure under state protocol.

The schools reached the threshold to close earlier last week, but spokesperson Stephanie Kennedy said district officials kept the buildings open after consulting with Pennsylvania Department of Health officials.

Spring Grove has recorded 20 active cases across its buildings in the last 14 days. In addition to the three closed schools, Spring Grove Area Middle School recorded two active cases, Spring Grove Area Intermediate School recorded three active cases, and there is one active case linked outside of the district's main school buildings, according to the dashboard.

Northern York County has closed one other school recently due to COVID-19 cases. Dillsburg Elementary closed for three days last week after recording two COVID-19 cases within 14 days.

More:West York Area High School to reopen four days a week, Dillsburg Elementary temporarily closes

More:William Penn Senior High School closed Friday for deep cleaning

The district also recorded four cases linked to Northern High School in the last 14 days, but because it's a larger building, four cases does not meet the threshold to require a closure under state guidance.