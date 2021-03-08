Roof collapses in Monaghan Twp. house fire

North Fileys Road in Monaghan Township is shut down while fire crews respond to a two-alarm structure fire, according to York County 911.

The fire in the 100 block of North Fileys Road was reported around 11:30 a.m. Monday. As of 12:15 p.m., there were no injuries reported, York County 911 confirmed, but the roof of the home had collapsed.

The Monaghan Township Volunteer Fire Co. was among the fire crews that responded.

More than 30 units from York and Cumberland counties were on the scene, according to the York County 911 webcad.

This story will be updated as more details become available.

