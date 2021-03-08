Coroner: Man dies 26 days after Springetts crash that killed passenger

Staff report

An 82-year-old man has died 26 days after a crash that killed his passenger immediately, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Wesley Brown, 82, of Columbia, Lancaster County, was driving about 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 on East Market Street at South Mills Street in Springettsbury Township when he turned into the path of another vehicle, a release from the coroner said.

Brown's passenger, Mary Boswa, 87, also of Columbia, was taken to WellSpan York Hospital but died immediately upon arrival, the coroner's office said at the time.

Brown was also taken to York Hospital and was treated for 26 days before succumbing to his injuries at 8:36 p.m. Thursday, the coroner's office said.

Brown died from traumatic injuries, and his death has been ruled accidental, according to the coroner's office. There will be no autopsy.

The driver of the other vehicle, a Ford F-150, was treated at the scene, Springettsbury Township Police said at the time.