NEWS

Police: Woman missing, was last seen near Heritage Rail Trail

Staff report
Nicole Elizabeth Ebaugh, 29, was last seen near the rail trail parking area on Glatfelters Station Road in North Codorus Township between 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

Ebaugh was reported missing around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Ebaugh is white, 5-foot-4, with a thin build and light brown, shoulder-length hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket and dark pants with a white stripe on the side.

Nicole Elizabeth Ebaugh, 29, was last seen near the York County Heritage Rail Trail on Saturday, March 6, according to Pennsylvania State Police. She was wearing a black and white checkered coat and dark pants with a white stripe.

Police have been searching for her with the assistance of the South-Central PA Search and Rescue, Search and Rescue Dogs of PA, Seven Valleys Fire Department and other agencies, the release said.

Anyone who may have information regarding Ebaugh’s whereabouts or who has surveillance images of the rail trail is asked to contact PSP York at 717-428-1011 immediately.