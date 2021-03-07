Police: Woman missing, was last seen near Heritage Rail Trail

Staff report

Police are searching for a woman who has been missing since midday Saturday near the York County Heritage Rail Trail.

Nicole Elizabeth Ebaugh, 29, was last seen near the rail trail parking area on Glatfelters Station Road in North Codorus Township between 10:45 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Pennsylvania State Police said in a news release.

Ebaugh was reported missing around 7:45 p.m. Saturday.

Ebaugh is white, 5-foot-4, with a thin build and light brown, shoulder-length hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a black and white checkered jacket and dark pants with a white stripe on the side.

Police have been searching for her with the assistance of the South-Central PA Search and Rescue, Search and Rescue Dogs of PA, Seven Valleys Fire Department and other agencies, the release said.

Anyone who may have information regarding Ebaugh’s whereabouts or who has surveillance images of the rail trail is asked to contact PSP York at 717-428-1011 immediately.