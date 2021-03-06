Three more die due to COVID-19 in York County

There were three additional deaths linked to COVID-19 reported Saturday in York County, bringing the death toll to 734 since the outbreak began, the state Health Department reported.

The county's case total also hit 36,355 total, an increase of 99 cases over the day prior. There have been 132,035 patients in the county who have tested negative for COVID-19, about 3.4% of the total 3,935,532 negative patients in the state.

Statewide, there were 2,789 additional COVID-19 cases, bringing the total to 946,985. About 91% of patients have recovered. There were also 55 new deaths. The death toll now stands at 24,317

As of Saturday, there were about 28.9 million COVID-19 cases and more than 523,000 deaths in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University. Globally, there were 116.2 million cases and more than 2.5 million deaths.