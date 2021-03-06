GOP nominates Lebanon County's Gebhard in race for 48th Senate district

Christopher Gebhard overwhelmingly snagged the Republican nomination to replace the late state Sen. Dave Arnold Jr. Saturday and will go on to vie in a May special election for the 48th Senate District seat.

Gebhard prevailed on the first ballot during a meeting of GOP delegates held at the Lebanon Valley Exposition Center.

Gebhard won a clear majority of the group, getting 68 votes out of 81 cast, according to party officials. The runner-up was Robert Harkins, of Newberry Township, who received 13 votes.

Harkins was the only other candidate nominated Saturday. Nine candidates had announced their intentions to nab the Republican nomination.

The votes were cast by secret ballot and the process lasted about an hour with Lebanon County — which make up the biggest part of the district — receiving the majority of the vote.

Gebhard, of Lebanon County, is president of insurance agency Hoaster Gebhard & Co. in Harrisburg.

Gebhard's winning speech focused on his background and qualifications said Jeff Piccola, chair of the York County Republican Committee.

"He was very humbling. He basically thanked everybody. He was very much interested in making election reforms, repeal of Act 77, or certainly tightening up Act 77, gighting against the governor's tax increase proposals," Piccola said.

Pass in 2019, Act 77 overhauled elections in Pennsylvania, and included the addition of no-excuse mail-in voting, which become a target for former President Donald Trump before and following his loss in the state to President Joe Biden.

Pennsylvania's 48th Senate District — which includes northeastern York County, part of Dauphin County and all of Lebanon County — is a reliably Republican area.

May's vote will mark the second special election in the 48th District in two years.

Arnold, R-Lebenon, won the last special election on Jan. 14, 2020 with 64.7% of the vote over his Democratic opponent, Michael Schroeder.

Arnold died Jan. 17 after a 15-month battle with brain cancer, creating a vacancy.

He was 49 and had served the 48th Senate District for one year, replacing former Sen. Mike Folmer, who resigned amid a child pornography scandal.

The special Senate election will coincide with the state's municipal primary elections on May 18.

The state Democratic and Republican parties appoint candidates to run based on the parties' by-laws. The winner of the May ballot with take office in early June, Piccola said.

Democratic Party committee members from York, Lebanon and Dauphin counties ware slated to vote March 13 on that party's nominee before sending their decision to the state party for approval, Dan Sidelnick, chair of the Lebanon County Democrats, has said.

The York County portion of the district comprises 19 voting precincts in Conewago, East Manchester, Newberry and Springettsbury townships and the boroughs of Goldsboro, Lewisberry, Manchester, Mount Wolf and York Haven, said Steve Ulrich, director of elections and voter registration for York County.