Girl Scouts pick up cookie orders at annual 'mega drop'

The COVID-19 pandemic upended numerous traditions in the past year but fulfilling Girl Scout cookie orders hasn't been one of them.

"Girls Scouts are all about traditions. That's what we do," said spokesperson Jess Delp. "So even though we have to adapt to the world and safety, it's important to keep those traditions alive while being safe."

About 200 York County area Girl Scout troops converged Saturday in Springettsbury Township at their annual "mega drop" cookie pick up.

About 10,000 cases of Girl Scout cookies were distributed drive-thru style at the York Water Company’s distribution warehouse, located at 1801 Mt. Rose Ave.

This is the third consecutive year that York Water Company has hosted the all-day event with the Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania — which is a regional Girl Scout council serving 30 counties in Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Several dozen volunteers braved the cold and assisted with distribution, which consisted of various cookie pickup stations with masks and social distancing protocols in place.

Meilynn Poletti, 15, were among the volunteers who helped Saturday alongside other Girl Scouts like herself.

"We're hoping (sells will be) pretty good. We have a few booths we're excited for," Poletti said.

Poletti said one change that's happened because of COVID is that some of the popular sell spots aren't available to the Girl Scouts this year.

"A lot of these stores that we usually sell at aren't allowing us to sell there anymore, which can be difficult," she said.

Delp said four Girl Scout mega drops happened Saturday with York County being the biggest distribution site among the State College, Scranton and Harrisburg areas.

She said about 30,000 cases were distributed total at all four sites.

"It's interesting because last year when we did mega drop, it was three days later that the state shut down," Delp said. "This year our numbers are a little lower because we're trying to be a little more conservative with what we have on hand in terms of cookies."

Delp said thin mints are always a hit comprising of 30 percent of sells. The cookie sell ends April 11.

The mega drop also included a visit from the Rig-a-Toni food truck, which is owned by Tutoni’s in York, and the Girl Scouts will receive 10 percent of food truck sales.