William Penn Senior High School closed Friday for deep cleaning

William Penn Senior High School is Friday for a deep cleaning, according to a district announcement.

York City School District officials announced the closure on the district website, and did not mention if the school would reopen Monday. According to the district's COVID-19 dashboard, the high school has recorded just one COVID-19 case in the last 14 days.

Two other district schools, STEAM Academy and McKinley K-8, have also recorded one case each in the last 14 days, but both schools remain open.

York County has recorded 36,136 total COVID-19 cases and 728 deaths since the outbreak began as of Thursday.

One other York County school, Dillsburg Elementary in the Northern York County School District, closed this week due to COVID-19. The school reopened today after a three-day closure.

Several other districts, including York City, have been steadily reopening schools for more in-person instruction. York City transitioned all schools to a hybrid model with two days of in-person instruction per week starting Feb. 8, despite protests from parents that reopening schools was unsafe. Previously, all schools were operating fully remote.

This week, Gov. Tom Wolf also announced that teachers would be first in line to receive the new Johnson & Johnson one-dose COVID-19 vaccine, in hopes to allow more schools to reopen safely.