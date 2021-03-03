York County's mass vaccination clinic will be at Manchester Twp. shopping center

York County's mass vaccination clinic for the COVID-19 vaccine will be at the Crossroads shopping center in Manchester Township, but the clinic won't be open until there are more vaccine doses available, officials said Wednesday.

The York County Board of Commissioners approved a four-month lease for a space at the shopping center for $35,000 a month plus utilities and start-up costs, all of which will be reimbursed to the county through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, officials said.

"We know folks are struggling to get appointments, but it's really due to the supply of vaccine at this juncture," Commissioner Julie Wheeler said.

Wheeler urged people in Phase 1A of the vaccine rollout to continue to seek out vaccination appointments via WellSpan Health or UPMC.

The mass vaccination center is the result of a partnership between York County and WellSpan Health.

Phase 1A includes people over 65, people with high risk health conditions, health care workers and those living in long-term care facilities, totaling more than 4 million people.

From the time the first two vaccines on the market — manufactured by the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech pharmaceutical companies — became available, demand has far outpaced supply.

The Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines for COVID-19 require two doses to be considered effective, which means Pennsylvania will need to administer more than 8 million doses before the state can move into phase 1B.

As of Tuesday, Pennsylvania had administered about 2.5 million doses of the vaccine.In York County, about 26,600 people have received the first dose, and another 24,100 had received both doses.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday that the Johnson and Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose and was just approved by the Federal Drug Administration, will be reserved for teachers and other essential workers in Pennsylvania not already covered in Phase 1A.

And President Joe Biden said Tuesday he plans to have enough COVID-19 vaccine doses for every American adult by the end of May.

