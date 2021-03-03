York County school officials praise Wolf's vaccine rollout for teachers

Officials from several York County school districts spoke in support of Gov. Tom Wolf's announcement that teachers will be among the first to receive incoming doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state is prioritizing educators for the new vaccine at a virtual press conference Wednesday. He said he expects 94,000 doses of the vaccine to be delivered to the state in the next week, along with another 30,000 doses delivered through a federal partnership to local pharmacies.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for emergency use on Feb. 27. Unlike the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is administered in one dose.

Officials from the Southern York County, Dover and Northeastern school districts said they were pleased by the announcement. Southern York County is currently working to reopen its K-8 schools, and Superintendent Sandra Lemmon said this will make work safer for school staff.

"It came as a wonderful surprise to us," Lemmon said.

State Department of Health and Education officials recommended Pennsylvania prioritize teachers for the vaccine in order to increase opportunities for in-person instruction, Wolf said. Officials hope to offer the vaccine to special education and early education teachers first, as those students rely on in-person learning most.

Wolf said the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will continue getting distributed to public and private school employees until all staff have the opportunity to receive it. The vaccine is open to all school staff, not just teachers, and will be administered at intermediate units across Pennsylvania.

Wolf estimated about 200,000 people fit into this group. He said he does not know how many in this group have already received a COVID-19 vaccine, or will opt not to receive the vaccine. He hopes to have vaccine doses available to all Pennsylvania educators and support staff by the end of March.

“We want to keep staff and students safer in schools," Wolf said.

Pro-teacher advocacy groups pressured Wolf in February to prioritize teachers for vaccines amid growing pressure to get students back into classrooms. At the time, Wolf did not budge in his vaccine distribution plan.

Pennsylvania State Education Association President Rich Askey commended Wolf's decision Wednesday in a press release.

"This is good for everyone, and we thank Gov. Wolf and lawmakers for their leadership and their commitment to getting this done," Askey said in the press release.

Schools across the country have faced pressure to reopen buildings in recent months. Most York County school districts have school buildings open in some form, and at least six districts have decided to expand their reopen plans in the last month.

Wolf said it will still be important for these schools to maintain safety measures, including wearing face masks, even after the vaccine is available to teachers.

“Vaccinations are only part of the strategy," Wolf said.

Rachael Curry is a math teacher at Red Lion Area High School, which has been open for in-person instruction since the beginning of the school year. She said the vaccine will not change much about the logistics of her job. She will still wear a mask and follow other COVID-19 safety precautions. But it will alleviate her stress of working in a potentially unsafe environment.

"It doesn't change anything, but it changes everything," Curry said.

Curry said she was excited to hear the announcement. She said she was concerned that getting the vaccine to teachers would be as difficult as the getting the vaccine in phase 1A, which she described as "a nightmare."

"It's like the Hunger Games," she said.

Pennsylvania will continue distributing doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to residents in phase 1A of the state's vaccine distribution plan, which includes people 65 and older and younger people with serious medical issues. Most educators are in phase 1B.

Wolf said he hopes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, along with an increased supply of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, will ease the distribution process for phase 1A.