York County food inspections: None out of compliance
The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.
Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.
Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.
Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Feb. 9 to Feb. 16:
There were no restaurants out of compliance.
In Compliance:
Inspected Feb. 26, 2021
ALL ABOUT BROWNIES, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
C S CONVENIENCE STORE #1, CODORUS TWP
C S CONVENIENCE STORE #2, JEFFERSON BORO
DOLLAR GENERAL #17109, JEFFERSON BORO
RIJUICE, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
SPANISH ISLAND FOOD TRUCK, LLC (MFF 4), YORK TWP
THUNDER RIDGE VINEYARD, HEIDELBERG TWP
VALLEY VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, SPRING GARDEN TWP
YORK SUBURBAN SCHOOL HIGH SCHOOL , SPRING GARDEN TWP
Inspected Feb. 25, 2021
CHILDREN'S HOME OF YORK, NORTH YORK BORO
DJ'S WESTGATE BEVERAGE, WEST MANCHESTER TWP
EARLY LEARNING CENTER, MANCHESTER TWP
HAYSHIRE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, MANCHESTER TWP
MARINO'S PIZZA & PASTA HOUSE, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
MCDONALDS #01967, HANOVER BORO
PATRIOT CAFE/CONGRESSIONAL RM, WEST MANCHESTER TWP
YORK LEARNING CENTER, NORTH YORK BORO
Inspected Feb. 24, 2021
A PLUS 40449H, SPRING GARDEN TWP
BIG D'S PITT LLC MFF TYPE 3, HEIDELBERG TWP
BRAVO SUPERMARKET, WEST YORK BORO
FAT DADDY`S AT THE WOODS, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP
G.B. TEA, WEST MANHEIM TWP
ROADSIDE GRILLE - MFF TYPE-3, HELLAM TWP
SHEETZ #268, YORK TWP
WARRINGTON FARM MEATS, FRANKLIN TWP
Inspected Feb. 23, 2021
DOMINO'S PIZZA, SHREWSBURY BORO
LOGANVILLE-SPRINGFIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, LOGANVILLE BORO
MENGES MILLS MARKET L.L.C., HEIDELBERG TWP
MILLERS COUNTRY MARKET, BERWICK TWP
NEW EMERALD GARDEN INC, SHREWSBURY TWP
RITA'S, SHREWSBURY TWP