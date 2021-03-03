York County food inspections: None out of compliance

The state Department of Agriculture conducts annual inspections of food-serving businesses to ensure public safety and safe food-handling practices. Schools are inspected twice per year, according to the Bureau of Food Safety and Laboratories.

Whether an establishment is considered compliant or non-compliant is the discretion of the inspector. There are, however, several violations for which inspectors should automatically consider establishments non-compliant. Called "critical violations," they include food temperature issues, employee hygiene and issues with chemicals and how they're handled.

Depending on the severity of the situation, inspectors and their supervisors could file citations or close an establishment.

Below is a list of establishments that were inspected Feb. 9 to Feb. 16:

There were no restaurants out of compliance.

In Compliance:

Inspected Feb. 26, 2021

ALL ABOUT BROWNIES, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

C S CONVENIENCE STORE #1, CODORUS TWP

C S CONVENIENCE STORE #2, JEFFERSON BORO

DOLLAR GENERAL #17109, JEFFERSON BORO

RIJUICE, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

SPANISH ISLAND FOOD TRUCK, LLC (MFF 4), YORK TWP

THUNDER RIDGE VINEYARD, HEIDELBERG TWP

VALLEY VIEW ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, SPRING GARDEN TWP

YORK SUBURBAN SCHOOL HIGH SCHOOL , SPRING GARDEN TWP

Inspected Feb. 25, 2021

CHILDREN'S HOME OF YORK, NORTH YORK BORO

DJ'S WESTGATE BEVERAGE, WEST MANCHESTER TWP

EARLY LEARNING CENTER, MANCHESTER TWP

HAYSHIRE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, MANCHESTER TWP

MARINO'S PIZZA & PASTA HOUSE, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

MCDONALDS #01967, HANOVER BORO

PATRIOT CAFE/CONGRESSIONAL RM, WEST MANCHESTER TWP

YORK LEARNING CENTER, NORTH YORK BORO

Inspected Feb. 24, 2021

A PLUS 40449H, SPRING GARDEN TWP

BIG D'S PITT LLC MFF TYPE 3, HEIDELBERG TWP

BRAVO SUPERMARKET, WEST YORK BORO

FAT DADDY`S AT THE WOODS, SPRINGETTSBURY TWP

G.B. TEA, WEST MANHEIM TWP

ROADSIDE GRILLE - MFF TYPE-3, HELLAM TWP

SHEETZ #268, YORK TWP

WARRINGTON FARM MEATS, FRANKLIN TWP

Inspected Feb. 23, 2021

DOMINO'S PIZZA, SHREWSBURY BORO

LOGANVILLE-SPRINGFIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, LOGANVILLE BORO

MENGES MILLS MARKET L.L.C., HEIDELBERG TWP

MILLERS COUNTRY MARKET, BERWICK TWP

NEW EMERALD GARDEN INC, SHREWSBURY TWP

RITA'S, SHREWSBURY TWP