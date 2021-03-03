Police: 19-year-old shot multiple times in York City

A 19-year-old man was shot multiple times Tuesday in York City, police said.

York City Police responded about 5 p.m. to the the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street, where officers found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a department news release.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

This is the fifth shooting since Feb. 20, according to police, and a total of six people have been shot. Police have not reported any arrests made in these shootings.

Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow stated in a news release last week that the shootings aren't going to continue "without being checked."

York City Police have arrested six people on gun-related charges over the past two weeks, according to a news release.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-849- 2204 or 717-846-1234 or by emailing dkling@yorkcity.org, tshermey@yorkcity.org or ABaez@yorkcity.org.