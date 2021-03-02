West York Area High School to reopen four days a week, Dillsburg Elementary temporarily closes

West York School District officials announced the district's high school would reopen later this month for in-person instruction four days a week.

Meanwhile, Dillsburg Elementary closed temporarily Tuesday because of an increase in COVID-19 cases.

West York Area High School will transition to four days of in-person instruction March 15, according to a district announcement. The high school is the only building in the district operating under a hybrid model with students in the classroom two days a week.

The announcement said the district was beginning the transition because York County has recorded a transmission rate of less than 10% for two consecutive weeks.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Education, York County remains in the substantial transmission level as of March 1.

West York Area School District has only recorded one positive COVID-19 case across its district buildings in the past 14 days, with that one linked to Wallace Elementary. At least five other school districts have started reopening schools for in-person instruction in the last month.

Meanwhile, in the Northern York County School District, officials announced that Dillsburg Elementary would close for three days starting Tuesday after recording two COVID-19 cases linked to the building in the last 14 days. The building is slated to reopen Friday.

Because Dillsburg is a smaller school, having two cases meets the threshold to require a temporary closure, according to state Department of Education guidelines. The district has also recently reported four cases linked to Northern High School, one case at Northern Middle School and one case at South Mountain Elementary school. All three buildings remain open as of Tuesday.