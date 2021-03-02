Police: York City man charged after infant suffers bruising on face, body

A York City man has been charged after a mother found bruising on her infant's face and body while the girl was being watched by the woman's boyfriend, police said.

Timothy Tobias Gelzer Jr., 28, of the 1000 block of West Princess Street, is charged with aggravated assault on a 6-month-old and endangering the welfare of a child, both felonies, and a misdemeanor simple assault.

York City Police responded about 2:15 p.m. Jan. 22 to the 500 block of Duke Street for a medical call involving a baby.

The infant's mother said she came home from work to check on her daughter after her boyfriend told her about the child's injuries, according to charging documents.

Police said the infant was taken to WellSpan York Hospital for bruising on the right side of her face, torso and legs as well as petechiae, or the breaking of superficial blood vessels under the skin, in her eyes and lips.

When questioned by police, Gelzer said "he could not give any explanation for the injuries," the affidavit states.

Gelzer hadn't been arraigned by Tuesday.

Police said Gelzer is on probation on charges relating to another child abuse case in 2019, in which he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three years probation.