Firefighters rescue man from rooftop in York City

A man was rescued Tuesday from a second-floor rooftop of a burning home in York City, according to officials.

Firefighters were called to the 500 block of East Prospect Street shortly after noon Tuesday for a structure fire with a person stuck on the roof.

"There were some folks that needed some assistance. One gentleman was out on the back rear roof on the second floor," said York City Deputy Fire Chief William Sleeger Jr. "Crews had a ladder up, were able to get him down safely."

The fire happened on the second and third floor of the house and was contained within the property, Sleeger said, but some folks needed to be escorted out of the neighboring homes.

Firefighters extinguished the fire in about 10 minutes. The occupants have been displaced, and damages are estimated at $50,000, Sleeger said. The Red Cross was called to the scene, according to York County 911.

The cause of the fire and where it started are undetermined pending an investigation, Sleeger said.