Police commissioner responds to recent slew of shootings

York City Police continue to investigate an uptick in gun crimes last week.

Five people were shot in four separate incidents in York City between Feb. 20 and Thursday, according to news releases from the department..

Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow stated in the release that the shootings aren't going to continue "without being checked."

Muldrow said he cares "about these young guys" who are doing the shootings but that he loves the community more.

"So, we will take this latest punch, get back up, keep swinging and continue the good work we have already started," he stated. "Because we are on the right path; with increased Police presence, good investigation, building bonds with the community and working together to get these guns off the street."

More:Police: Four injured in three unrelated shootings in York City

More:York City Police: Six arrested on gun charges

The most recent shooting happened Thursday in the first block of North Newberry Street, where a 59-year-old man was shot in the right leg during what appears to be a robbery, York City Police Sgt. Daniel Lentz said.

Investigators have developed several leads thanks to cooperation by the community and expect to make an arrest, the release said.

On Wednesday, two York City men suffered multiple gunshot wounds from a shooting in the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue that investigators believe was targeted.

Police said a 23-year-old man was shot three times in the legs and an arm, and a 24-year-old man was shot once in the arm.

More:Police investigating two shootings in York City within five hours

"The investigation has not moved along as investigators would have hoped due to the lack of forthcoming information," release stated.

York City Police reported two other unrelated shootings happened last weekend in the city.

A 26-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound Feb. 21 in the 700 block of West Poplar Street. Police said the investigation is developing as they hoped and believe this shooting was an insolate incident.

A 17-year-old was shot multiple times Feb. 20 in the 1000 block Edison Street, police said. There was no suspect, and investigators believe the victim was targeted.

All investigations are still ongoing, and the victims are all expected to live, police said.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-849- 2204 or 717-846-1234 or by emailing tshermey@yorkcity.org and ABaez@yorkcity.org.

York City Police have arrested six people on gun-related charges over the past two weeks, the department announced in a second news release Friday.

"The York City Police Department has been working diligently over the last few weeks to remove firearms that are unlawfully possessed from the streets of York City," stated the release.

Most of the arrests happened during traffic stops.