York County weather outlook: Snow, rain expected throughout weekend

York County could see up to an inch of light snowfall or mixed precipitation throughout Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in State College.

And a significant amount of rain could fall on Sunday.

Elevated areas in particular could experience the most snowfall on Saturday, according to the weather service.

Ridge tops in central and northern Pennsylvania's ridge tops should see up to 2 inches of snow.

"A thin glazing of freezing rain is possible across the ridgetops of the Laurel Highlands and Northwest Mountains through the mid-morning hours," according to NWS.

Rain showers are also expected between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday with a high near 54. Skies are cloudy but will gradually becoming mostly sunny, according to NWS.

It's going to rain most of Sunday after 7 a.m. with up to an inch of rainfall, forecasters predict.