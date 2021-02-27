York City Police: Six arrested on gun charges

York City Police have arrested six people on gun-related charges over the past two weeks, the department announced in a news release.

"The York City Police Department has been working diligently over the last few weeks to remove firearms that are unlawfully possessed from the streets of York City," state the release.

Most of the arrests happened during traffic stops.

More:Police: Woman slashed man multiple times over crack cocaine

More:Shootings jumped 34% in York City in 2020

Kaewan Mishawn Matthews, 26, faces a felony charge of carrying a firearm without a license during a traffic violation, police said.

Matthews was pulled over about 11:30 p.m. Feb. 13 in the area of Boundary Avenue and Queen Street, according to the release.

"The vehicle failed to yield and after a brief vehicle pursuit, the driver of the vehicle fled on foot and was apprehended," the release state.

Matthews had a .357Glock semi-automatic pistol, police said.

Another man faces a felony charge of being in possession of a prohibited firearm also during a traffic stop last week, police said.

Officers "recognized suspicious activity from a vehicle" Feb. 19 and tried to investigate, according to the release.

Police said Gerald Steven Williams Jr., 32, fled and resisted arrest and that he had a stolen SCCY 9 mm semi-automatic pistol.

On Monday, police responded to the 700 block of West Poplar Street for a report of a shooting.

More:Police: Four injured in three unrelated shootings in York City

More:York County coroner: Accidents up, suicides down in 2020

"Officers found that the suspect had run into a nearby business and hid," state the release.

James Junior Perez II, 29, was eventually arrested and charged with being in possession of a prohibited firearm.

Officers recovered a 9mm gun that police believe Perez used in the shooting, which damaged several properties in the neighborhood, police said.

Saquan Shamel Darby, 29, was arrested Wednesday in the 600 block of West King Street on a charge of carrying a firearm without a license.

Police recovered a Ruger 22LR Revolver, according to the release.

Two other men were also charged Wednesday with carrying a firearm without a license.

Miguel Perez and Luis Miguel Class-Vazquez, both 22, were arrested following a traffic stop in the area of 901 W. Princess St., police said.

The Group Violence Initiative law enforcement team carried out a search warrant on a car and seized a 1911 .45 caliber and a Glock 20, both semi-automatic pistols, according to the release.