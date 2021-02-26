Police: Woman slashed man multiple times over crack cocaine

A man needed stitches after police said a woman slashed him several times during an argument over crack cocaine.

Heather Andora Stern, 43, is charged with a felony aggravated assault with extreme indifference, and misdemeanor charges of simple assault and harassment.

Stern hasn't been arrested. Court records list her residence at the 700 block of West Front Street in Fairview Township, but also indicate that she may be homeless.

York City Police responded about 3 a.m. Feb. 20 to the block of North Hartman Street for a report of a stabbing.

The victim said he got into an argument with Stern "over crack cocaine and she then grabbed a knife and cut him on his hand, bicep and the top of his head," state charging documents.

Police said the man was bleeding from all the wounds and that his bicep needed stitches. Police found a knife officers believed was used in the stabbing at the scene, according to charging documents.

The man said Stern also pushed and shoved him before she fled, according to charging documents.