York Academy students craft cards for health care workers

York Academy Regional Charter School students are working together to make "thank you" cards for frontline workers at WellSpan York Hospital.

Morgan Mullins, 16, who is leading the project, said the goal is to make 3,000 cards by March 1, but organizers will continue to collect cards from students and the community after. She said the idea came from the charter school's art honor society, and she volunteered to direct it.

Members of the society noticed a waning appreciation for health care workers as the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, Mullins said. The cards are meant to be a small way to show the community's continued gratitude.

"All of them need the same appreciation," she said.

Students at the charter school's upper and lower school are invited to make the cards in their spare time, which they can give to their teachers, who will deposit them at the buildings' front office, Mullins said.

Students and staff can get as creative as they want with the cards. One teacher at the lower school even printed out special designs for the cards, and had some ready at the front office before Mullins sent a box to collect them, she said.

"They were on a roll," Mullins said.

One mother donated 150 cards she'd collected to the school to use for the project as well, Mullins said.

Mullins did not know how many cards were collected at the lower school as of Tuesday afternoon, but said the upper school collected nearly 100. She said community members can also submit cards to either school's front office, located at 32 W. North St. and 2 Hamilton Ave.

