Police: Four injured in three shootings in York City

Three men and a woman were injured in three separate shootings that happened overnight in York City, police said.

A 21-year-old woman was injured Wednesday night when she accidently shot herself in the leg while unloading her gun, police said.

It happened about 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block North George Street, according to a news release from York City Police, which said the woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

In the second shooting, two York City men suffered gunshot wounds during a shooting Wednesday night, police said. Both are also expected to survive.

Police responded about 9:30 p.m. to the 600 block of Cleveland Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to a news release.

Police said a 23 year-old man was shot three times and a 24-year-old man was shot once. Both were taken to the hospital.

And early Thursday morning, a 59-year-old York City man was shot and is expected to survive, according to a York City Police news release.

Police responded about 3 a.m. to the area of North Newberry Street and Clark Avenue, where they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound, according to the release.

He was taken to the hospital.

There have been five shootings since Saturday in York City, according to York City Police. Over the weekend, two individuals were injured in two separate shootings that happened within five hours.

Anyone with information about the overnight shootings is asked to contact York City Police by calling 717-849- 2204 or 717-846-1234 or by emailing tshermey@yorkcity.org.