Police: Indiana man flew to York County to have sex with 13-year-old girl

A 19-year-old from Indiana faces felony charges after he came to York County to meet and have sex with a 13-year-old girl, police said.

Andrew Joseph Joyce, of Kokomo, Indiana, is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than age 16, statutory sexual assault, corruption of a minor by a defendant age 18 or older and unlawful contact with a minor. All are felonies.

He also faces a misdemeanor charge of indecent assault of a person less than age 16.

West Manchester Township Police were dispatched about 6:30 p.m. Sunday to a home on Taxville Road after the girl's mother found Joyce sleeping in her daughter's bedroom, according to charging documents.

Police said Joyce and the girl had been talking online for about a year through an app that randomly pairs users to communicate anonymously.

Joyce told police he uses this app to meet girls, and that he eventually revealed his identity to the girl "as his feelings for her grew," according to charging documents.

Police said Joyce on Feb. 19 boarded a direct flight from Chicago O'Hare International Airport to Harrisburg International Airport and then took an Uber to York County.

Joyce went to the girl's residence and waited for two hours outside before the girl could let him in because her parents were awake, according to charging documents.

Police said the two then had sex over the course of two days until they were caught.

Joyce told police he stayed in the girl's bedroom and hid in the closet at times to avoid being detected, according to charging documents.

Joyce is free on $50,000 bail. He was arraigned Monday before District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy. A preliminary hearing is scheduled April 22 before District Judge Keith L. Albright.