North Codorus man charged with child sexual assault

A North Codorus Township man has been accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, police said.

Joshua Robert Copenhaver, 33, of the 2400 block of Seven Valleys Road, is charged with multiple felonies including rape of a child, criminal solicitation, involuntary deviate, sexual intercourse with a child, statutory sexual assault of a person older than 11, and two counts of knowingly permitting a child to perform sexual acts via photograph.

He also faces a charge of corruption of a minor, and two counts of providing liquor to minors. Both are misdemeanors.

Copenhaver was arrested Feb. 19 and released the same day on a $200,000 bail.

Northern County Regional Police began an investigation last month after the girl's school was made aware of the allegations, according to charging documents.

Police said the sexual assaults began in January 2020.

The girl told police Copenhaver "put me in the basement and tried to do stuff to me," state the criminal complaint.

Copenhaver is also accused of providing alcohol to the girl and another child as well as taking photos of them naked.

The child said Copenhaver told her that "it was a dream, it didn't really happen," according to charging documents.

Police said he told the girl not to tell anyone because he could go to jail and that she could be "taken away."

He was arraigned before District Judge Thomas J Reilly. A preliminary hearing is scheduled March 10 before Reilly.